Democratic debate live stream: How to watch on ABC without cable

Ten candidates who are not Bill de Blasio will face off in Houston, Texas, tonight for the latest Democratic primary debate, and cord-cutters can stream all the bold promises, platitudes, one-liners, zingers, and gaffes live on their computers, phones, or smart TVs.

This time around, the event will take place at Texas Southern University’s Health & PE Center and will air on ABC and Univision. Here’s the full lineup:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Senator Cory Booker

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro

Senator Kamala Harris

Senator Amy Klobuchar

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke

Senator Bernie Sanders

Senator Elizabeth Warren

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

The debate is scheduled to begin tonight (Thursday, September 12) at 8 p.m. ET. It will be moderated by World News Tonight chief anchor George Stephanopoulos; anchor and managing editor David Muir; ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis; and Univision anchor Jorge Ramos.

If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to stream the debate live, ABC and Univision are offering a number of ways to do that. I’ve rounded up some choices below: