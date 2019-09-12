Democratic debate live stream: How to watch on ABC without cable

Ten candidates who are not Bill de Blasio will face off in Houston, Texas, tonight for the latest Democratic primary debate, and cord-cutters can stream all the bold promises, platitudes, one-liners, zingers, and gaffes live on their computers, phones, or smart TVs.
This time around, the event will take place at Texas Southern University’s Health & PE Center and will air on ABC and Univision. Here’s the full lineup:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Senator Cory Booker
- South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro
- Senator Kamala Harris
- Senator Amy Klobuchar
- Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke
- Senator Bernie Sanders
- Senator Elizabeth Warren
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
The debate is scheduled to begin tonight (Thursday, September 12) at 8 p.m. ET. It will be moderated by World News Tonight chief anchor George Stephanopoulos; anchor and managing editor David Muir; ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis; and Univision anchor Jorge Ramos.
If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to stream the debate live, ABC and Univision are offering a number of ways to do that. I’ve rounded up some choices below:
- ABC News online or mobile: You can stream live ABC on abc.go.com/watch-live or via its iOS and Android mobile apps. Typically, you would need login credentials from a pay-TV service to watch this way, but networks occasionally waive the authentication process for big events. I’ve reached out to ABC for clarification on that and will update if I hear back.
- Streaming services: Many stand-alone streaming services offer access to live streams of ABC and let you watch ABC News content after it airs, including PS Vue, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Now. These services are easy to cancel and some may be offering free week-long promotions.
- Locast: This nonprofit service lets you live-stream broadcast networks for free. However, it’s only available in certain cities. Find it here.
- Facebook Watch: ABC’s “On Location” Watch page plans to stream debate coverage. Find it here.
- Univision News: Univision will stream the debate for Spanish-speaking audiences on its digital platforms including Facebook and YouTube.