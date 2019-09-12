LeBron got dunked on by the Trademark Office for Taco Tuesday. How he can steal back goodwill

One of the biggest NBA stories of the last week was the fact that LeBron James applied to the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the phrase “Taco Tuesday.” The application was looking for protection to use the phrase across multiple media , including “downloadable audio/visual works,” podcasts, social media, online marketing, and “entertainment services.”

That application was officially denied on Wednesday because, as the patent office told the New York Times, the phrase was “a commonplace term, message or expression widely used by a variety of sources that merely conveys an ordinary, familiar, well-recognized concept or sentiment.”

You know what day it is … LeBron pulled out the custom shirts for Taco Tuesday ???? (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/X4Ez6Bd0P8 — ESPN (@espn) August 7, 2019

Case closed, right? Not exactly.

The reason that this was a news story wasn’t because people are understandably emotional about enjoying a taco on the second day of the workweek. Nor is it really about the world’s greatest basketball star’s use of a common phrase. Nor is it about the letter of the typically snoozy trademark law. This is about power and control. And it’s not a good look for our guy, King James.

You already know what today is….. Yup you guessed it. ???? TUEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSSSDAY???????????????????????? — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 30, 2019

The whole reason LeBron sought the trademark for “Taco Tuesday” was because of the popularity of his fun social posts around his own enjoyment and enthusiasm for tacos on Tuesday. You know what doesn’t scream “fun” and enjoyment”? Seeking a lawful way to prevent anyone else from using a common phrase. For the love of guac, it was a whole plot point in The Lego Movie.