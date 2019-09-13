Another reason to silence your notifications: They could alter your memory

We live in a world of countless tabs, and constant push notifications . Every service seems to be vying for our attention all the time. And when it isn’t, there always seems to be something tempting us into distraction.

As it turns out, all this distraction may come at a massive cost—not just to our sanity, but to our view of the world and reality. If something distracts you, even if you try to ignore it, it can leave an impact on your memory that you don’t even realize is there.

The findings come courtesy of new research at Ohio State University, published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Human Perception and Performance. Dozens of participants were given a simple-sounding task. Look at a screen of four colored squares. One will be outlined in white—pay attention to that one. After these squares flash on the screen for a mere tenth of a second, pick the color that you remember from a color wheel.

Despite the rapid speed of such work, the human brain excels at this task. “People are quite good at this, surprisingly good!” says Julie Golomb, senior author on the paper and associate professor of psychology at Ohio State University. “If I were to show you a video, at speed, you’d be like, ‘How do people do that?’ But people get quite good at it.”

They got quite good at it, to a point. Because researchers threw a wrench in the plan by introducing an intentional distractor. Of the four squares, one would be outlined in white, but then another—the distractor—would be surrounded in white dots. Despite being instructed to ignore the distractor, subjects just couldn’t help it.

Most of the time, they still recalled the color they were supposed to and marked it on the color wheel. But about 20% to 30% of the time, they actually reported the distractor color as the correct one, unaware of the error. “They thought it was the right color, reported with as just as much confidence as the correct color,” says Golomb. And she knows that because subjects were asked to rank confidence of their answer, and they were also given the option to choose no color at all, admitting they just couldn’t remember.

What was stranger was that, sometimes, a third result happened when the distractor came into play. Say the correct color was red, and the distractor color was yellow. Most people who gave the “right” answer were still noticeably influenced by the wrong one. They chose a shade of red that was further from yellow than it should be, and leaning toward another color like blue.