This is what happened when two companies swapped offices—and countries

Getting away on vacation can help you feel refreshed and rejuvenated, but it’s also good for your brain. The change of scenery can spark new ideas and generate innovative ways to look at an old problem. It’s called the novelty effect, and research has found that it boosts creativity. So why limit the experience to vacation?

Earlier this summer, two design studios—Andstudio from Vilnius, Lithuania, and Muttnik from Florence, Italy—swapped offices for two weeks to find inspiration in a new environment.

“We’ve been thinking about leaving our hometown to experience another design culture for quite some time,” says Augustinas Paukštė, cofounder of Andstudio. “Although we’ve been visiting conferences and organizing work trips to other countries, at some point, it wasn’t enough anymore.”

Working out the details

Paukštė reached out to Silvia Agozzino, cofounder of Muttnik, and the two companies decided to try it. The first step was tackling the logistics.

Andstudio and Muttnik are more than 1,200 miles apart. Each company helped the other arrange local housing. Andstudio prepared their office for their guests by stocking supplies, coffee, and a list of tips for living in Vilnius.

“We greeted Muttnik at the airport, showed them around the city and the office,” says Paukštė. “We also organized meetings with various local creatives to help our Italian friends expand their professional network.”

The location and the general feel of the studio play a huge role in shaping the whole exchange experience, says Paukštė. “In this case, the environments of both studios couldn’t be more different,” he says. “Our studio is located on a riverbank in a forest just outside the city center. Muttnik’s studio is the opposite: right in the bustling center of Florence. Forest sounds were replaced by touristy streets full of chatter and buzzing indoor fans fighting the sizzling heat.”