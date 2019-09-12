Elizabeth Warren has been winning the primary election every night at this Broadway theater

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will face off against nine other presidential hopefuls in Texas tonight for the latest round of Democratic debates, but she’s already won the primaries several times this week in old Manhattan.

The Great Society, a new play from Pulitzer Prize-winner Robert Schenkkan about the tumultuous final years of Lyndon B. Johnson’s presidency, began previews last week at Broadway’s Vivian Beaumont Theater in Lincoln Center.

One of the gimmicks of the presentation is a faux election set up in the lobby, where guests are asked to step into a voting booth and vote for their 2020 Democratic presidential candidate of choice. I attended a performance earlier this week. I won’t say whom I voted for (sorry, secret ballot!), but the show’s Twitter account has been tweeting out the winner of each nightly election. And according to those tweets, Warren has won every election so far—at least six of them as of this morning.

Tonight’s winner of #TheGreatSocietyVote Primary election is @ewarren. Make your vote heard when the polls open up tomorrow: https://t.co/jAxLpAEyUG pic.twitter.com/KzaYeQQNd0 — The Great Society on Broadway (@GreatSocietyBwy) September 11, 2019

While former Vice President Joe Biden is still leading in the (real) polls, Warren has gained considerable ground in recent weeks. Perhaps she should be even further encouraged by the fact that she’s winning the hearts and minds of New York theatergoers.

Granted, these crowds are not representative samples of the American electorate. They’re older, largely white, and have money to spend on Broadway shows. And this particular show—a play about a famously progressive president who tarnished his legacy by shamefully escalating the Vietnam War—is probably attracting more progressive audiences in general.

Still, this is good news for Warren regardless. Even if she doesn’t win the presidency, she could have a bright future on Broadway.