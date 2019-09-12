Google launches tools to help opioid addicts with resources for their recovery

In honor of National Recovery Month, Google has announced it is launching a new site aimed at helping the 23 million Americans with an opioid addiction. Called “ Recover Together, ” the site features a Google Maps-powered tool that allows people in recovery to find over 80,000 support groups across the country.

The mapping tool also lets users find 20,000 pharmacies that offer Naloxone without a prescription. Pharmacies shown on the map include ones located in CVS, Rite-Aid, and Walgreens locations. Naloxone is a drug that is used to block opiate receptors in the body, which helps counteract opioid overdoses. The site also features other information and resources opioid addicts and their loved ones can use to help in their recovery.

But perhaps the most notable thing about the site is the way Google is promoting it. Today, September 12, every visitor to Google.com will see a link to the new Recover Together. Google’s home page is famously sparse—and also one of the most trafficked pages on the internet, which makes it a natural prime location to spread the word about the company’s new opioid addict resources.