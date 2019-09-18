This devastating back-to-school ad is designed to shock parents into action

“This year my mom got me the perfect bag for back to school,” one middle-school-aged boy tells the camera as he proudly pulls his backpack from a locker in what appears to be a typically upbeat and direct back-to-school commercial. “These colorful binders help me stay organized,” adds another girl, who is smiling as she sits behind a classroom desk.

There’s cheery music and plenty of smiles. But when a third kid sitting in the library touts how good his chunky headphones are for studying and pops them on, he misses hearing the sounds of other kids screaming as someone threatening enters the room.

That’s because this commercial isn’t actually for back-to-school gear. It’s a clever, dark, and powerful PSA from the nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise, which is trying to jar parents into seeking out more information on how to recognize the signs of impending violence before it happens.

As the remaining seconds of the advertisement unspool, each kid repurposes their favorite gear or accessory in a surreal new way. Fresh sneakers help one kid flee while others aren’t so lucky. A girl plugs her “must have” jacket as she uses it to tie gym door handles together. Another kid uses his “pretty cool” skateboard to break a window and escape, while two more students hide, wielding colored pencils and scissors as makeshift weapons.

Viewers see kids using tube socks to bind each other’s wounds. And a little girl huddles in a school bathroom, tearfully texting her mom as a shooter closes in—thanks to her brand-new mobile phone that she’s still bravely trying to endorse. The campaign points out that school shootings are preventable if you can spot the signs, and redirects viewers to learn more at Sandy Hook Promise’s information page.

“We wanted this PSA to be a little bit different in terms of shocking parents into engagement,” says Nicole Hockley, cofounder of Sandy Hook Promise. “And to help them realize that back to school also means that our kids are back in this environment where they are at risk of violence and victimization or even school shootings, but yet there’s something that we can do to prevent them.”

Hockley knows that devastating feeling firsthand. Her youngest son Dylan was killed alongside 19 other children and six school employees in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newton, Connecticut, in December 2012. “We’re very committed to our mission, which is to ensure that no student ever experiences the devastation and the devastating effects of a school shooting,” she says.