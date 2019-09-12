Book this monstrous Guillermo del Toro-inspired suite on Hotels.com—or else

Just in time for Halloween, Hotels.com has unveiled a hotel room so horrifying that if Stanley Kubrick were still with us, it might inspire him to reboot The Shining. Inspired by del Toro’s unsettling imagination, the room is lined with red walls and a red carpet and filled with nightmarish bric-a-brac like strange gas masks, bell jars housing odd specimens, and a life-size aquatic creature that is somehow not the most horrifying thing in the room. That honor goes to a clearly haunted doll that will probably whisper stories to you as you sleep, unless you’re kept away all night by the hands clawing their way out of the wall, that is.

Located on the grounds of the Museo de las Artes in Guadalajara, Mexico, The Monster Suite pays homage to del Toro’s “En Casa Con Mis Monstruos” exhibit on display there. Anyone foolhardy enough to dare to book a stay at The Monster Suite will have the opportunity to take a nocturnal tour of the exhibit, which features over 900 installations from the director’s films, comics, and personal collection. You may as well enjoy the nighttime activities, because there’s no way you’re sleeping in this room. While most hotel room designers try to make a room feel peaceful and serene, this does the opposite and will surely have the guests sleeping on the edge of their bed listening for everything that goes bump in the night—and that doll definitely moves.

Because the darkness can only be contained in one hotel room for so long, the suite is only available for three nights (October 3, 4, and 5), each available to book on September 18, 19, and 20, starting at midnight, of course. If you’re feeling brave or someone double dog dares you, go ahead and check into this Guillermo del Toro-inspired suite, but beware that you may not be able to check out. Book here.