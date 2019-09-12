Science says this is the best time to brainstorm—and it’s not when you think

We all know brainstorming is an essential part of the creative process, but what do you do when your mind is too foggy to welcome the storm? Brain fog, brain farts, mental fatigue—call it what you will, it can be a major roadblock to creativity.

But is there a way to use that hazy state of mind to your creative advantage?

On this episode of Fast Company’s podcast Creative Conversation, we’re unpacking exactly what brain fog is and why you shouldn’t be in such a rush to clear your mind.

Getting clarity on brain fog

Dr. Jeffrey Egler, medical director and lead physician at Inspire Health Center, defines brain fog as “a loose constellation or grouping of symptoms” that impairs your ability to think clearly or function properly. The root cause can be anything from lack of sleep to a poor diet, but dig even deeper and it really all boils down to one true cause.

“So when trying to answer the question of what else can cause this, I often tell the patients that I work with, there’s only one cause of disease, only one, and that is stress. But there are infinitely many causes of stress,” Egler says. “Usually it breaks down to food, sleep, relationships, work. And these can have metabolic effects on us and lead to stress reactions, which lead to immune reactions, which leads to improper or suboptimal nerve function. And there you go: That’s brain fog.”

How to use brain fog to your creative advantage

In 2011, Dr. Mareike Wieth, a psychology professor at Albion College in Michigan, released a study analyzing two groups of people solving two different types of problems at different times of the day. One set of problems were more analytical, like the math questions you’d probably see on the SATs. The other set of problems were insight-based, i.e. they were more open-ended. Wieth found that the time of day had no impact on the subjects’ ability to solve the analytical problems. But participants did their best work during their nonoptimal time of day, meaning they were more creative when their brains were a little foggy.