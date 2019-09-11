Disney scraps a Josh Gad Muppets project, and we have questions about its care of Kermit and company

The Muppets are still looking for the rainbow connection that will put them back in the spotlight they so richly deserve.

Creatively and culturally adrift (with a few exceptions) since at least 2011’s The Muppets, the beloved and wacky band of Jim Henson creations had been set to resurface on Disney’s forthcoming streaming service Disney+ in what actor Josh Gad described as “The Muppets by way of Stranger Things.” Tentatively titled The Muppets Live Another Day, it was set to be directed by Jason Moore, of the equally awesome puppet Broadway hit Avenue Q with music from Bobby and Kristen Lopez. Even though it was never formally announced, it had been in the works for over a year.

Until it wasn’t.

Before generations of Muppet fans could say “Take All My Money!” Gad and company said Monday they decided to abandon the project. He broke the news in a long Instagram post citing creative differences and wishing Disney and the Muppet franchise the best of luck with future projects.

It seems like luck is something the Muppets are going to need as long as they dwell in the House of Disney. (It has owned the Muppets since 2004, but the Henson family is still deeply involved in overseeing their father’s creations.)

The Muppets began their rise to fame as recurring beloved characters on Sesame Street but really became legends with The Muppet Show, a send-up of old-time 20th-century vaudeville shows with real-life celebrity guest stars, dancing chickens, two hecklers in the balcony, and a house band called Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem.