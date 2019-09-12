Why your work bestie leaving the office isn’t all doom and gloom

When a colleague leaves your team, it can cause friction as dynamics change, and people’s workloads can feel overwhelming during this time of transition. Your mindset will determine how quickly you bounce back and move through the changes.

So how can you benefit and employ your growth mindset as your colleague moves on to new opportunities? Consider taking advantage of the situation in the following ways:

Strengthen new relationships

It’s natural to gravitate toward people who share similarities when you’re working on a team of diverse personalities. Once a work friendship is created, it’s easy to fall back on that colleague for things like project collaborations, brainstorms, and even social events.

These close relationships can have several advantages; a Gallup study reports that women who have a best friend at work are more than twice as likely to be engaged (63%), compared with the women who say otherwise (29%).

However, having a close relationship with some colleagues can also cause you to overlook the other people on your team that you may not have immediately bonded with. As one colleague leaves, it opens up the door for new relationships to form. You’ll be motivated to make new relationships both on your team and within your company, and participate in events you may have previously said no to.

Consider grabbing a coffee with other teammates and have a conversation about how you can help support them through the transition. Offer help on projects wherever possible, and take this time to start leaning on one another. The bigger your internal network is at work, the more success you’ll find and the more familiar your workplace will feel.

Develop better time management

When someone leaves the team, they don’t take their work or responsibilities with them, unfortunately. This means that you and the rest of the team will have to take on the lion’s share of their projects. This can be overwhelming at first, but it can ultimately force you to become more productive with the time that you have, bringing you to a higher level of efficiency. As the saying goes, “If you want something done, give it to the busiest person.”