Why you should stop fighting and start embracing your self-doubt

In the startup world, it’s easy to get caught up in the seemingly overnight success stories of others, such as unicorn founders who launched billion-dollar companies in their 20s. Maybe they even dropped out of college to do so.

So we tell ourselves that this is what it takes to build a successful business. Rather than playing the long game, we’re eager for instant gratification, which, in startup terms, often means securing major VC funding. But I’d like to suggest that perhaps there’s another way to make it in the business world. This route is much more manageable and less fraught than the unicorn route. It’s a slower path that leads to a more rewarding destination.

And though many will tell you that sheer confidence is the key, I’d argue that the road to achievement is paved with self-doubt. With that in mind, I’m offering some tips to consider for developing a healthy habit of self-questioning.

But first: Why does the fast road to success seem so attractive?

We’re prone to quick pleasure

The bad news is: Studies show that most of us are prone to opting for immediate gratification, rather than holding out for more significant rewards.

You may have heard of the widely cited Marshmallow Experiment. Stanford psychologists offered young children one marshmallow that they could enjoy right away, or two if they waited a bit. As you might expect, researchers found that most of the children couldn’t resist the sweet treat. Only a few of the participants delayed gratification to receive the second marshmallow.

More interesting were the follow-up studies, which found that children who waited to receive the second marshmallow ended up faring better in various aspects of life. This included higher SAT scores, lower levels of substance abuse, lower likelihood of obesity, better responses to stress, and better social skills—as reported by their parents. The takeaway? It pays to put off pleasure, even if for most of us, our instincts push us to do otherwise.