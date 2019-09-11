This chic gender-neutral diaper bag sold out in 24 hours, but you can still get one

Here’s a riddle for you: The bag industry is bubbling over with brands and products. So why is it so hard for parents to find a diaper bag that is both chic and functional? I don’t have an answer for you, but a startup called Dagne Dover may have created a $195 baby backpack that actually does fit the needs of modern parents. The bag launched, then sold out within 24 hours, and is in the process of being restocked. The brand says new products will be available in two weeks.

The brand spent nearly two years designing it and spoke to many parents about what they needed. There are several things that make the bag stand out. For one thing, it’s a lightweight backpack made of neoprene, which is easy to clean because, well, your baby is probably going to puke or pee on it at some point. It can loop onto a stroller and fit on a roller suitcase, making it easy to carry anywhere. The neoprene functions like a thermos, making sure that milk bottles stay cold or warm. Parents also mentioned that they tended to carry around their baby’s things together with their laptop, so they could get in a few minutes of work while their infant was asleep. So the bag is equipped with a laptop sleeve.

One particularly appealing part of the bag is that it is gender neutral, which is important because many moms and dads use the same bag. Many diaper bags are designed for women, as if mothers are the only ones capable of looking after children. (My poor husband was stuck toting around a Kate Spade diaper bag when my daughter was little. It just wasn’t his style.) The few male-oriented bags on the market are extremely macho to overcompensate. But this bag is so sleek, modern, and minimal that it works equally well for both men and women.

The backpack was part of Dagne Dover’s baby capsule collection, which also included a changing pad and two tote bags. As of right now, only the changing kit is still in stock. But if you’re in the market for any of these products, there’s a waitlist. Check it out here.