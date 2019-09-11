9/11 passes without any major screwups from brand Twitter—almost

As Americans’ social media feeds are filled with #NeverForget hashtags today to commemorate the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 , one thing is markedly absent: tone-deaf tweets and posts from popular consumer brands.

The 9/11s of years past have seen everything from a Los Angeles Lakers tweet showing superstar Kobe Bryant sporting a commemorative ribbon and U.S. flag to AT&T’s infamous photo of a smartphone capturing an image of the Tribute in Light, which represents the destroyed Twin Towers.

Other notable gaffes include the Pittsburgh Penguins’ use of the phrase “blow up” in an unrelated context, but on September 11, 2014. Also related, thanks to the iconic 9/11 photo of three firefighters raising an American flag at Ground Zero (a chilling echo of the Pulitzer Prize-winning photo of Marines doing the same thing on Iwo Jima in 1945), is the Pearl Harbor Day 2013 tweet by SpaghettiOs, which showed cartoon pasta holding a flag at a similar angle.

But this year, major brands seem to have learned their lesson. Better to retweet a neutral expression of remembrance—or to do nothing. Is it a sign that social media teams are becoming more sensitive, or just more sophisticated?

“This was one of the first major events that took place that could’ve been shared on social media by a brand, so it’s one of the first cases of social media and how to deal with a national tragedy,” says Jennifer Grygiel, assistant professor of communications at Syracuse University.

Staying too quiet can backfire too. Business-as-usual corporate tweeting may suggest a callousness toward a day that still brings immense pain for many Americans, especially those on the East Coast near the three sites where the hijacked planes crashed, the World Trade Center in Manhattan, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

“You don’t want to be seen as making money off this,” says Grygiel. “The strategy might be to remain silent. It avoids things like risk and getting it wrong, like AT&T. You don’t want to be pushing out other content, because then you look like you’re ignoring it.”