How I taught myself a new skill (and made money from it in the process)

There are many things I don’t know how to do. But in today’s internet age, it’s possible to figure out how to do just about anything. Many entrepreneurs, myself included, often jump into projects with little knowledge on how to complete them . My approach has always been to read along the way, talk to others, and learn as I go. This year, I used this process to learn an entirely new skill that turned into a new stream of income and also unlocked new business doors.

Here’s how it all started. It was a cold January night. I was up at 2 a.m. I was feeling down after a breakup and dealing with a recent bout of depression. I cranked up the volume on some sappy ballads and felt solace in the singers’ pain. I noticed their feelings were described with such beautiful melodies. I wondered if I could try to do the same thing.

Without thinking it through, I started to write words on a piece of paper: “Maybe I loved you, or maybe I loved the vacation from my own anxieties . . .”

I continued to scribble down random thoughts and feelings, and, after only 20 minutes, I had a whole page of words. Knowing nothing about how to write a song, I took the only knowledge I had—that songs should rhyme once in a while. I then turned my lyrics into a poem of sorts, where the endings would compliment each other, and the words had some kind of flow.

I decided to learn as I go

Next, I turned to my trusty pal Google and typed in, “Find someone to sing my song.” I came across a platform called Fiverr that had hundreds of musicians listed. I scrolled through the pages, took around $100, and hired two people to sing my song. I gave very brief instructions and linked to some bands I liked the vibe of. At that point, I passed out, forgetting about the project entirely until the next afternoon. A ping in my inbox said, “Matt has delivered your order.” My mind flashed back to what I had been doing in bed the night before, and I found my headphones.

“Staring at the ceiling, it’s becoming lighter now.

The tears have dried and the feelings distant now . . .”

As soon as the sound came on, I heard the first verse come to life with a backing melody and vocal arrangement. I immediately started crying. Matt had captured the sentiment of my lyrics perfectly.