GM break recall: Here’s what to do if you drive an affected Chevy or Cadillac

If you roll in an Escalade, you may want to check to see if you can stop rolling.

GM is recalling nearly 3.5 million of its Chevy, GMC, and Cadillac trucks and SUVs over brake problems following an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that started in November. GM recalled an additional 310,000 vehicles in Canada earlier this year for the same problem.

Specifically, a vacuum pump in the power-assist brakes can stop working as effectively, making it harder for cars to stop quickly, increasing the risk of a crash. The problem with the vehicles’ vacuum pumps has been linked to more than 100 accidents and more than a dozen injuries, according to Reuters.

The recall covers the following vehicles:

Chevrolet Silverado (2014 through 2018)

(2014 through 2018) GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickups (2014 through 2018)

1500, 2500, and 3500 pickups (2014 through 2018) Cadillac Escalade (2015 through 2017)

(2015 through 2017) GMC Yukon (2015 through 2018)

(2015 through 2018) Chevy Suburban and Tahoe (2015 through 2018)

The carmaker told NHTSA that the problematic pump design is not in newer models of cars.

If you’re an owner of one of those cars, take it to the dealer to get the brake control module recalibrated at no cost. Starting September 6, unlucky car owners are being notified if their truck or SUV is part of the recall. (You can also check if your vehicle is affected on this website.) While it may be frustrating to have to take your car into the shop, having your brakes fail would be far more frustrating.

Speaking of frustrations, this isn’t GM’s only headache this week. Reuters reports that GM is also recalling 270,000 other vehicles in the U.S., including 177,000 2018 Chevrolet Malibu cars with 1.5L turbo engines because an engine error can disable the fuel injectors and 91,000 2019 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vehicles due to a seatbelt-unfastened warning-light issue.