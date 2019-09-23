This public park is a model for urban design in the age of climate crisis

The reverberations of climate change and planetary warming are felt in all sorts of ways, from weather patterns that feel decidedly unseasonal to rapidly melting polar ice caps. As the oceans’ temperatures rise, so too do their tides; it’s predicted that over 570 low-lying coastal cities will face 1.5 feet in sea level rise by 2050.

New York, which is bordered by the East River on one edge, is one of these cities left vulnerable to changing tides and hurricanes. City officials and planners are racing to prepare the city to withstand flooding, with several large-scale resilience projects underway today. But smaller, site-specific projects could help New York adapt, too: Take the new public park project, Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park, which is designed to protect its Long Island City home from rising flood waters through repurposing abandoned industrial land.

The 30-acre park was designed by SWA/Balsley and Weiss/Manfredi, and boasts a playground, urban beach, exercise terrace, cafe-bar, and more. The mercurial East River—which has left New York residents vulnerable to sudden natural disasters like Hurricane Sandy—runs parallel to the park, and along it, the team of landscape architects and engineers developed a causeway engineered with sustainability in mind. This protective walkway guards against potential tidal currents that could harm the neighboring upland community and new waterside habitat.

Water management in coastal cities has become an increasingly important part of infrastructure to consider when designing safe—and equitable—urban areas.

“In the case of the park, what we really needed to do was think about how this river was actually embracing the water as opposed to pushing it out,” says Marion Weiss. “And so it really is thinking comprehensively about the storm water runoffs to the rising sea level question every city is facing.”

The park’s marshland serves as a natural form of storm absorption against the wills of the East River’s rugged current; the landscape architects further bolstered this shoreline with the help of a supporting walkway, which doubles as a scenic outlook.

“The East River is technically not a river but a tidal strait,” says Weiss. “And as a result, the direction of the tides change and the water levels rise twice a day, tied to the lunar calendar. The temporal relationship with water is expressed with the wetlands on the edge of the park.”