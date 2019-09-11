Hey parents, Target and Walmart are giving you a good reason to recycle your car seat right now

As National Baby Safety Month kicks off (it’s in September and, no, Hallmark does not make a card), Target and Walmart are giving parents two very good reasons to recycle their car seats: money and saving the planet .

Since children have this obnoxious habit of growing all the time, they occasionally need new, bigger car seats to keep them safe in the old minivan. Car seats can be expensive, though, and parents may push off buying a new one for as long as possible. To give parents a bit of an assist, the two retailers are inviting parents to come trade in their old seats for either coupons or a gift card and a bigger seat. The old car seats will be recycled by TerraCycle, which specializes in recycling things you may not realize can be recycled.

Target’s trade-in event began last week and runs through Friday, September 13. Customers can get a 20% coupon on select baby gear, including bigger car seats, in exchange for an old car seat. Since Target introduced its first car seat trade-in program in April 2016, half a million car seats and more than 11.9 million pounds of materials have been recycled, USA Today reports.

Walmart’s event begins on September 16 and runs for two weeks at some 4,000 participating stores. For trading in a used car seat, parents get a $30 gift card that can be used on any item in stores or on Walmart.com. All car seats collected in this program will be recycled through TerraCycle, and each component will be diverted from the landfill.

“Through the Walmart Car Seat Recycling Program, traditionally non-recyclable car seats are now nationally recyclable,” Tom Szaky, TerraCycle’s CEO and founder, said in a statement. “Through this event, we expect to divert the plastic equivalent of approximately 35 million water bottles from landfills.”