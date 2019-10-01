When it comes to carbon, neutral is more active than it sounds

It’s easy to despair about climate change. No immediate action seems plausible as a response the size of the challenge we face. Carbon neutrality is proving to be the business response that works right now and sets in chain the long-term transformation needed.

An immigrant to California, I came armed with a Ph.D. and desire to make the world a better place through developing technically efficient and beautifully designed products. I must live in one of the most desired climates in the world: sunny, dry, consistent weather in a majestic state with towering redwoods, granite boulders, and thundering waves crashing along the undeveloped Pacific coast.

But the fear of earthquakes has been replaced by being a prisoner to our climate. For two weeks last November, we lived in a smoke-filled haze under a glowing red sun; we drove wearing masks to prevent inhaling the particulate matter. And our challenges were minimal compared to the communities in Paradise and Camp whose town was destroyed by wildfire in eight hours: 90 people died and over 18,000 structures were burnt to the ground.

The IPCC report and the continual news of devastation from extreme weather (tsunamis, wildfires, floods, mud slides, bursting dams) are alarming. Watching Great Thunberg’s earnest pleas for action can make you feel impotent. How is it that our youngest see things so clearly?

There does seem to be a growing response from business. Carbon neutrality is becoming a standard business practice. Microsoft is carbon-neutral, as are MetLife, Lyft, Salesforce, Google and BCG. And it’s not just for the big corporates or West Coast entrepreneurs. Startups (Diamond Foundry), small-(Burts Bees) and medium-size companies (Fetzer Vineyards) are carbon-neutral, and even countries like Costa Rica, the UK, and Finland have made bold commitments.

These carbon-neutral programs mean organizations are delivering action now. And that speed is critical. While big technological solutions may be on the way, we do not have time to sit and wait. These organizations are measuring the greenhouse gas emissions for operating their business, manufacturing a product, holding an event, or running the country, and reducing them to zero. They are doing that by making their businesses more operationally efficient, using renewable energy, and financing external emission reduction projects: carbon offsetting.

As Patrick Flynn, sustainability lead at Salesforce, noted recently “Winning slowly is the same as losing.” Carbon neutrality is the baseline action for me: it marks the inflection point at which a company stops running “business as usual” and commits to the required low-carbon future. It enables business to account for carbon in its strategic planning, not as a shadow price—a hypothetical—but with a real price. Carbon neutrality provides a real cost per tonne of carbon emissions, which goes into the budget. When you measure your emissions and reduce them to zero through external instruments, you have an actual $/tCO2e (tons of carbon dioxide equivalent). This price can vary from $1 to $20/t depending on your procurement requirements.