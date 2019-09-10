Even the new entry-level iPad is looking pretty Pro

Once upon a time, Apple offered two types of iPads. There was the high-end iPad Pro. And there was the, well, iPad—the original version of the tablet, more focused on content consumption than serious productivity.

But with the new version of the entry-level iPad announced today—the seventh-generation one, if you need to give it a name—Apple has brought most of its power features down to its cheapest model. The new model has a 10.1″ display—a skosh bigger than the previous 9.7″, which was the original iPad screen dimension back in 2010. It includes a Smart Connector, so you can use it in laptop orientation with Apple’s first-generation Smart Keyboard. And it offers the meaty features of the new iPadOS 13, which emphasizes capabilities that make an iPad more useful, such as the Safari browser’s much improved support for web apps.

Meanwhile, the current iPad Pro models introduced last fall added some features that haven’t made their way into the new iPad, including Face ID and USB-C. But if you’re on a budget, even this basic iPad, equipped with a Pencil stylus and keyboard, looks like a great little machine for work, creativity, and entertainment.

The new iPad is still $329 and goes on sale later this month.