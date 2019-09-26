The most innovative office design of the year is in Cartersville, Georgia

Cartersville, Georgia, population 20,978, may be a surprising place to find a major corporate innovation hub, but one architecture firm’s creative approach to housing a bustling workplace in a rural Southern landscape proves that sometimes more room allows for greater design freedom.

Integrated architecture and design firm Gensler designed this new innovation hub for Shaw Contract, a commercial flooring company, in a city 42 miles north of Atlanta. The three-story, 67,000-square-foot think tank houses the company’s creative, marketing, and innovation teams under one very large roof. While most corporate office buildings divide employees by department, Gensler and Shaw decided that these ideation teams should share a single inspiring, collaborative space after analyzing the company’s mission. It’s a decision that, along with the choice to keep the innovation hub in rural Georgia, make the Shaw Create Center an unusual case study in workplace design.

The team used Gensler’s Workplace Performance Index, an online survey that the architects developed to analyze how people work in a particular company, in order to develop the best design. Gensler gives this survey to clients both before occupancy to gather employee input on their workplace prior to starting a design project, and after the completion of the project to measure the success of the proposed design solution.

This project is a winner of a 2019 Innovation by Design Award for the Workplace category. read more coverage of the winning designs here.

“The real takeaway was that for product development teams, the process of design usually doesn’t happen through a great idea. . . . It’s much more iterative,” says John Cantrell, the co-studio director and workplace and project director at Gensler Atlanta. “And I think today that iteration comes through trust.”

During the early design phase, Cantrell says that his team—along with Shaw’s—toyed with the idea of moving the Create Center to metro Atlanta. “This is a little bit unique in that most innovation hubs do usually happen in urban environments, just because of the ease of proximity, especially to talent,” he says.

But remaining a part of the community that has supported the flooring business for so long is what influenced Shaw—a company with a longstanding legacy in this north Georgia corridor—to stay put. Shaw Industries has been manufacturing carpet in Cartersville since 1967 and is the largest employer (to the tune of 3,100 associates and 8 facilities) in Georgia’s Bartow County.