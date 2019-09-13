‘Ms. Monopoly’ is not as patronizing as Hasbro’s version for millennials, but it’s not empowering either

Every legacy consumer brand faces the same issues: How do you upgrade your products to find meaningful relevance with new generations and be a contender in increasingly crowded markets?

For Monopoly, which is owned by Hasbro, this challenge has become both acute and very public.

Monopoly, which turns 85 next year, has seen many a recent facelift with variations including pop culture plays (Game of Thrones, Toy Story, The Lion King, Dr. Who, etc.) and tongue-in-cheek renditions like the Cheaters Edition—all of which seemed like fairly standard methods to try to rejuvenate the brand.

However, last year, Hasbro shook the table with Monopoly for Millennials, which critics universally bemoaned as an “insulting experience.” The game’s tagline of “Forget real estate. You can’t afford it anyway” seemed to signify that Hasbro was perhaps more interested in wooing back older players (who also like dunking on young adults) rather than genuinely appeal to a new generation discovering the joys of game night. (The reasons why millennials can’t afford homes are varied and complex and have nothing to do with pouring our income into artisanal coffee and avocado toast—xoxo, a millennial.)

Then just last month there was Monopoly for Socialists, another widely panned bit of pandering to older people who might still be afraid of the s-word that the game-centric site Polygon dubbed “horrible, even as a parody.” The release also led to the surely unintended wider dissemination of Monopoly’s roots as a game created by a woman named Elizabeth Magie to spread the message that landlords and real-estate hoarding are societal ills, yet it was appropriated by men and turned into a pro-capitalist pastime.

Now, there’s Hasbro’s latest addition to the Monopoly family: Ms. Monopoly. Its tagline is “The first game where women make more than men.” While it doesn’t seem as patronizing as Monopoly for Millennials or Socialists, it still isn’t a game that’s purely about feminist empowerment rather than exploitation.

In Ms. Monopoly, players invest in inventions and innovations powered by women throughout history instead of properties as in Monopoly. One of the key marketing points for Ms. Monopoly is the fact the girls and women playing the game will make more than the guys: Once female players pass “go” they collect $240 instead of the standard $200 that male players receive. The game also rewards men for supporting women in situations like attending a women’s rally, watching a female-led superhero movie, or writing an article about successful women entrepreneurs. The game even replaces the brand’s famous mustachioed mascot, aka Milburn Pennybags, for a young woman who is apparently his niece.