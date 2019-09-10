The ‘Friends’ theme song will depress you when you hear it for the first time in a minor key

It’s only fitting that one of TV’s most iconic shows had an equally classic theme song to match. For 10 seasons, Friends opened with “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts, arguably one of the ear-wormiest theme songs on record: the peppy guitar riffs, the chorus that makes you sway and smile while belting a promise to your BFF that you probably won’t keep, those damn hand claps.

It’s an undeniably catchy bop that captures the fun and irreverent tone of the show.

But change the key of the song and suddenly you’re thrust into what sounds like an emo eulogy for all your dead friends.

Musician Chase Holfelder bumped “I’ll Be There for You” into a minor key and slowed it down a bit to create a vibe that’s a complete 180 from the original.

“So Friends is leaving Netflix, which is terrible news,” Holfelder said in the video. “So I thought I’d do a sad, minor key version of the theme song.”

Holfelder has given the same minor-key treatment to other peppy classics like Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” Dion’s “Runaround Sue,” and Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds.”

But if your current mood is all about saying goodbye to friends you probably never had, here you go: