What to do if your coworker is a psychopath

In almost any workplace, there are people you want to watch out for. There are always going to be folks who care more about lifting themselves up than about helping others (or the organization as a whole) to succeed. There are going to be those who want to appear productive but also find clever ways to get you to do a significant chunk of their work for them. And finally, there are people who will brag about their accomplishments and may even try to take credit for things that were actually accomplished by others.

But, the people you want to really be careful of are the psychopaths.

Though a lot has been written about psychopaths, and the differences between psychopaths and sociopaths, a simple way to think about it is this: A psychopath is someone who has no empathy for others. They focus on the ends they will achieve rather than the means, so they do not feel guilt at actions that affect others negatively. They also are quite willing to manipulate the people around them to get what they want.

To put it simply, psychopathy is a spectrum of behaviors that can lead people to do things that are good for themselves and bad for others. Here are a few things you can do if you think you’re dealing with a psychopath at work.

Don’t disclose much

Many psychopaths seem like nice people at first. They can be quite attentive to you when there is something they ultimately want. They may engage you in conversations and seem genuinely interested in you.

The conversations you have may feel a little off, though, because psychopaths aren’t empathetic. They may commiserate with you by focusing on the consequences of an action rather than on how you were feeling.

But, there is a danger in telling your psychopathic colleague too much about yourself. Psychopaths can be manipulative, and the more that this person knows about you, the more leverage they might find to influence your actions. That can come in the form of using causes or motivations that are important to you to get you to help. It can even come in the form of a threat if they learn a secret about you and threaten to reveal it to other people. So if you get the sense that you’re dealing with a psychopath, keep your personal information to yourself.