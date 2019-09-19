Four smart ways to build customer loyalty with technology

Today, most brands are using chatbots, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data to obtain information about their customers and build fans. According to a recent Gartner study , 59% of organizations worldwide have already deployed AI, and they expect to double the number of AI projects within the next year. Their primary focus: customer experience.

With so many advanced technology options on the market, the question for business leaders is how to leverage this data wisely—without invading everyone’s privacy—to build customer loyalty.

In a panel discussion at Glimpse 2019, a leadership forum co-hosted by Fast Company and The HydraFacial Company, a business specializing in skin-care technology, experts from industries that are utilizing such advanced tech discussed how to deliver what consumers want and need, in the moments when they need it the most. By blending both high and low tech, these companies are finding ways to build a strong and loyal customer base.

Here are four ways that brands are pairing advanced technology with old-school business practices to keep current customers happy—and create new ones in the process.

HAVE CONVERSATIONS WHERE AND WHEN YOU NEED THEM MOST

Whether we like it or not, we interact with artificial intelligence every day. Companies such as LivePerson and Foursquare are building innovative applications that create more personalized and relevant experiences, bringing customers in and keeping them engaged.

Gayle Fuguitt is the chief of customer insight and innovation at Foursquare; she cited a partnership that the location- and tip-sharing app forged with Patrón tequila. Foursquare used AI to look at data from 100 cities worldwide to understand the favorite cocktail in each location. They then created a mobile cocktail quiz that asked people in each locale to come up with customized cocktail recipes that consumers then shared socially. “Using machine learning and artificial intelligence, we were able to hyper-trend the insights about what the drinks were and bring it into something really personal,” Fuguitt told the audience. Foursquare helped Patrón create a worldwide community that passionately shared their love for cocktails.

Additionally, Apple, Facebook, and Google now allow brands to talk with people in their messaging apps like they would a friend or family member, as Marco Ambrosio, the director of growth strategy at LivePerson, described it, “In the near future, companies are going to be in your messaging feed like a contact,” he said. Companies can leverage social ads that open up a message on your phone. For companies that are registered with Apple and on messaging, a person who clicks any phone number link while on a smartphone will get the option to call, message, or cancel. Early tests show up to 60% of people choosing to message. Ambrosio says, “companies will need to leverage bots to handle the flow.”

While bots are increasingly getting smarter, it doesn’t mean they are going to replace humans. According to Ambrosio, human supervision and interaction is still a crucial part of building brand loyalty. “We are called LivePerson,” he said. “Bots and humans will have to work together. Bots allow humans to focus on the more complex or challenging asks. Also, Bots need to be continually trained and supervised. If the bot isn’t trained for a specific ask or is confused, we push to humans.”

PERSONALIZE EVERYTHING

Today’s cult brands are all about personalized experiences. Activities that were once as singularly oriented as cycling and buying eyewear now offer an entire ecosystem of experiences that span everything from gym sessions and at-home services to in-store and large-scale events. These aren’t disappearing anytime soon, either, said the panelists at Glimpse.