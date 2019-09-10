The 15 most shocking facts from ‘She Said,’ the explosive new book about how the NYT broke the Weinstein story

Although rumors of the megaproducer’s horrible sexual misconduct were whispered about for decades, he seemed too powerful and too legally protected for his behavior to ever see the daylight of public consciousness. Once the NYT story broke, and the disgraced mogul immediately faced financial, social, and legal consequences, a dam burst. Suddenly, women in many different fields felt emboldened to share their stories, leading to a purge of shady men overdue for comeuppances. Of course, the Weinstein story and the resultant #MeToo movement ultimately led to accusations of “witch hunt”-y overreach, some coming directly from the president, culminating in the flashpoint of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court in September 2018. This entire period, from Weinstein to Kavanaugh, is chronicled in exacting detail in She Said, an explosive new book out today, from Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, the reporters who broke the Weinstein story.

Although the final third of the book is devoted to Christine Blasey Ford’s journey to testifying against Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing, the bulk of She Said is about the authors’ efforts to report on Weinstein. Featuring fresh reporting around the legal system and corporate culture that stymied the reporters’ efforts, the story plays on the page like a Spotlight-style newsroom thriller, with similar moral stakes and complexity. Readers learn about Kantor and Twohey’s dogged efforts to get around settlement agreements without breaking them, with the help of brave women like former Weinstein assistant Laura Madden who knew of such agreements but were not bound by them.

In an era where great journalism can easily be waved away by malicious actors as fake news, it’s reassuring to learn about how much effort can go into reporting a story with the potential for historic consequences.

Here are 15 revelations from the book that illuminate what the reporters were up against and how several brave women helped them overcome the impediments in their way.