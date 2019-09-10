Airbnb now lets you book wacky Atlas Obscura trips, from scavenger hunts to food adventures

Airbnb and Atlas Obscura are joining forces to offer a slate of new off-the-beaten-track travel options.

Some of the new offerings include Kingdoms of Andalucía (eight days in Seville, Spain), Vietnam’s Most Delicious Dishes (nine days in Hanoi, Vietnam), the Chicago Underground Scavenger Hunt, and the two-hour Cemetery Spirits & Stories: Brave Women in Washington, D.C.

The Brooklyn-based company announced today a $20 million Series B financing round led by Airbnb. A+E Networks and New Atlantic Ventures are other major investors.

Adventurous travelers will be able to book Atlas Obscura multiday trips and single-day experiences exclusively through Airbnb. According to Atlas Obscura, trips usually have a dozen or fewer participants and usually start around $1,300. Experiences tend to be capped at 10 people and go for about $20-$60.

“Atlas Obscura has excelled at providing the kind of unique and memorable experiences that travelers are seeking and this partnership will make our companies and our community even stronger,” said Airbnb vice president and head of experiences Joe Zadeh.

Atlas Obscura CEO David Plotz explained that this will benefit both companies.

“Atlas Obscura’s users are hungry for incredible, authentic travel experiences, which is why we’re thrilled to have the chance to create more trips and local events for them,” he said. “Our collaboration with Airbnb—and our chance to host Airbnb guests on our trips and experiences—will accelerate our growth.”