Apple event live stream: How to watch the keynote and iPhone 11 news

It’s that time of year again when all eyes turn to Cupertino, California, for Apple’s big fall event. The tech giant is expected to unveil its iPhone 11 this morning along with a slew of new updates for Apple Watch, Apple TV, and all other things Apple. Fast Company‘s tech team will be on hand at the Steve Jobs Theater to cover all the announcements as they happen.

For viewers who want to watch the event on their computers and phones, there’s good news this year: Apple will live-stream the event on YouTube, meaning you don’t need a Safari browser, iPhone, or any kind of Apple device to watch Apple’s announcements. Yes, folks, we’ve come full circle.

Apple’s special fall event will begin with a keynote from CEO Tim Cook today (Tuesday, September 10) at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. You can stream it on Apple’s YouTube page here or via the embedded video below. Enjoy!