Three easy creative ways to advance your career

Fifteen years ago, I was a twenty-something living in New York, who had narrowly survived my first two jobs in the professional world. I’d been a high-achieving college student who was almost fired twice before a manager took pity on me and sent me to leadership training. Inspired to teach other clueless entry-level workers what I had to learn the hard way, I wrote a book called They Don’t Teach Corporate in College.

Now that the book will be published in a new edition this month, I’ve reflected on the work-related lessons I’ve learned since 2004. I’ve concluded that advancing your career while remaining sane and happy requires a great deal of creativity. Not the sort involved with painting at Picasso’s level, but rather something like this.

Own your professional development

I never earned an MBA. Since I’m a consultant who works with C-suite executives—most of whom have MBAs—this takes people by surprise. The reason I didn’t spend hundreds of thousands of dollars and two years away from my business is simple. I didn’t need to. Through creative professional development, I’ve learned (and continue to learn) everything I need to know to exceed client expectations from one primary source: other business owners.

People go to business school for networking and professional development purposes. But you don’t have to be in a long-term program with the same people in order to meet individuals from whom you can learn. In fact, many business owners go out of their way to interact with one another, applying what’s known as a “pay it forward” approach. In other words, we aim to help others learn whenever we can because we know that the good karma will come back around.

Given this attitude, it makes sense that groups of entrepreneurs and solopreneurs in similar lines of work would formalize group relationships to make it easy to help and be helped, teach and be taught. In the near future, as more people enter the contract workforce, we will see the rise of human collectives. In medieval times, human collectives were called guilds, and they encompassed craftsmen or merchants who played similar roles within a community and banded together to pursue common goals and multiply the power of their knowledge and skills.

Today, my professional development occurs mostly within the context of two collectives. I’ve mastered new skills like meeting facilitation, change management, and client relations from those who have more experience than I do. In return, I teach other members about writing, speaking, research, and trend analysis. Interacting with these collectives so frequently solves one of the problems of being a solo business owner: I often don’t know what I don’t know. Just by reading and listening to what other collective members are saying, I pick up knowledge and ideas I wouldn’t have been exposed to otherwise. The professional development is passive as well as active, and it’s very creative.

Change your focus early and often

Considering today’s pace of change, the idea of choosing a career in college and sticking with it for decades seems absurd. In reality, the college major selection is merely the first intelligent step in a journey that will be far windier and indirect than your parents’ career paths. This kind of constant pivoting does, however, require creativity.