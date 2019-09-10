New iPhone 11 Pro, iPad and more: Everything Apple has announced so far

As is custom this time of year, Apple has convened the press at an event where it’s expected to announce new iPhones and more. Here’s a summary of everything from Apple’s September 2019 event, updated as it progresses:

iPhone 11: Like the current iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 will have a 6.1-inch LCD display with the same cutout at the top to house Apple’s FaceID camera array. The iPhone 11, however, will have a dual-lens rear camera with wide and ultra-wide angles, plus a higher-resolution front camera at 12 megapixels with support for slo-mo and 4K video. Apple’s also answering the likes of Night Sight on Google’s Pixel phones with a “Night Mode” that automatically improves lighting in low-light shots. You can also expect the usual leap in processing power, plus faster FaceID recognition and support for the new Wi-Fi 6 standard. The iPhone 11 will come in six colors, including purple, green, yellow, white, black, and red, and it’ll be $50 cheaper than the iPhone XR at $699 and up.

Apple Watch Series 5: Apple’s finally moving to an always-on display with the Apple Watch Series 5. That means you won’t have to raise your wrist to see the time, complications, or fitness stats during a workout, and Apple says it will still offer 18 hours of battery life. The Apple Watch Series 5 will also support international emergency calling for cellular models, and all models will get a built-in compass. On the style front, Apple’s releasing ceramic and titanium case options, along with new band styles for its tie-in with fashion brand Hermes. The new Watch is up for pre-order today and will ship on September 20, starting at $399 for the GPS model and $499 with cellular connectivity. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 3 will stick around with a permanent price drop to $199.

A new entry-level iPad: Apple’s seventh-generation iPad has a 10.2-inch display–a half-inch larger than the previous version–and it works with both the Apple Pencil and the same Smart Keyboard cover that Apple sells alongside the iPad Air. With a starting price of $329, Apple’s pitching the new iPad as a cheap PC replacement. It’ll ship at the end of this month, and pre-orders start today.

Apple TV+: The star-studded streaming video service is launching on November 1 in over 100 countries for $5 per month, with the subscription covering all family members. Apple’s also including a year of service for free with new iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs.

Apple Arcade: The all-you-can-play gaming service is launching on September 19 for $4.99 per month, with more than 100 games that are either new or exclusive to Apple devices. Those games will be playable across iPhone, iPod, Apple TV, and Mac, and a single subscription will cover all family members.