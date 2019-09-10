9/11 National Day of Service: 4 ways to volunteer on September 11, 2019

Tomorrow is the 18th anniversary of a day that shook this country, but Americans can use 9/11 as a chance to not only commemorate the tragedy and its victims but also to give back to their communities.

It’s officially called the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance—or 9/11 Day for short.

Here are four ways for you to volunteer, whether you remember the horror of the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, or are too young to think of it as anything other than history.

Use your zip code to find local opportunities to lend a hand with this search engine. The comprehensive list includes things like becoming a Meals on Wheels driver, an interpreter for low-income people without medical insurance, a tutor, a charity thrift store worker, and a foster caregiver for pets.

Organize your own project at your school. Youth Service America has some ideas to get young people thinking at YSA.org.

Connect with organizations specifically looking for manpower tomorrow by going to the 9/11 Day website and entering September 11 as the custom date along with your location. For example, lower Manhattan needs meal packers, or you can clean up Washington Avenue in Los Angeles or help with kidney-health and diabetes screening in Chicago.

If you can’t volunteer in person, consider making a monetary donation to the charity of your choice. Make sure the organization is legit by running its name through a research website, like www.charitynavigator.org or www.give.org.

The 2001 terrorist attacks, planned by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, killed 2,977 people.