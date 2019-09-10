4 small details that reveal how design at Apple is changing

Apple’s 2019 iPhone event included announcements of just about everything we expected: The typical cadence of updates to the iPhone (now with three lenses!), Apple Watch (now with a screen that’s on all the time!), and iPad lines (now with, well, more iPad!). But as is usually the case, the story of Apple design is told through the small details, not the big launches. If you want to see how Apple’s design team has evolved over the past few months—both leading up to and after the June announcement that Jony Ive will officially leave the company—it’s worth looking at the day’s announcements not just in terms of what Apple had to say about its new products, but what it left unsaid or simply hinted at. Here are a few key details that suggest design at Apple is evolving.

Apple is colorful again

The era of white, black, grey (and sure, maybe rose gold) gadgets is over for Apple.

The company hinted at this colorful new turn last week, when locals noticed the newly renovated Fifth Avenue flagship store had donned a shimmering, iridescent facade, replacing the austere glass box of yore.

On stage today, Apple execs showed off uncharacteristically colorful new models, the hues of which haven’t been seen since 2013’s iPhone 5c. The new iPhone 11 comes in purple, yellow, red, and seafoam green. The iPhone 11 Pro sports a metal green color too. The boldness of these aluminum cases harkens back to the iPod mini and nano days and the iMacs that preceded them in the late 1990s.

Apple knows it needs to allow customization

When the Apple Card launched earlier this month, people began defacing and customizing their cards almost immediately. Bored by the stark white designs, these fans seemed to desire something more unique and personal. Whether because of changing tastes, the return of maximalism in design, or the fact that Apple is now so ubiquitous, the company’s signature brand of minimalism seems to have reached its zenith.

Today, Apple announced it will launch a customization service in its retail stores called “Apple Watch Studio.” You choose the body, you choose the band, and you walk away with your own take on nearly 1,000 mix-and-match options. Also notable? On another slide later in Apple’s presentation, the company reminded the public that it does free laser engraving on many Apple products.

Apple no longer speaks with Jony Ive’s voice

Despite stepping down as Apple’s VP of Design to launch his own design studio, Jony Ive did show up to the iPhone event today. But something was different: While you could see him, you couldn’t hear him. In the several videos that Apple showed at the event, Ive’s voice was notably absent from the narration. I guess we’ll have to fall asleep to the soft incantations of another, less British brand of ASMR from now on. But jokes aside, Ive spent years introducing his team’s new designs to the public. More than just a changing of the guard, his absence alters the Apple brand itself.