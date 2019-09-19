How to train your brain to welcome constructive feedback

Even though it can be extremely helpful, few of us like to receive feedback. That’s because there’s a phantom word that floats in front of feedback, says M. Tamra Chandler, author of Feedback (and Other Dirty Words) : “negative.”

“Most of us grow up in a world where feedback is criticism, and sometimes it’s mean-spirited,” she says. “When someone says they need to give us feedback, we immediately think it will be bad. And even if it’s not that bad, we overinflate it and make it a bigger deal than it is.”

Chandler says humans are positively negative. Our brains weigh and process negative information more than positive. And our natural reaction to feedback is fear, which triggers our fight-or-flight response.

“Humans are social beings, and we see our own value through our connections and the community and the way we see ourselves in that community,” says Chandler. “In theory, feedback threatens the status of how we perceive ourselves—that others aren’t seeing us the way we think. We feel connected, and because of that feedback can feel like danger.”

The way we respond will depend on which part of our brain is listening. Chandler says the brain has two “addresses,” the wise brain and the reptilian brain.

“Fear puts us into the reptilian brain, and that shuts down logical thinking,” she says. “The body temperature heats up, and your hearing sharpens. It’s a survival instinct. The problem is that you can only be in one address at a time, and there will be a disconnect between who you want to be in the moment and who shows up.”

To effectively listen to feedback, you have to move back to your wise brain, and that means getting back into your body with mindfulness techniques. Here are four things to do in the moment: