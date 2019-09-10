What does VW’s new logo look like? Not very different from its previous one

The new one looks a lot like the old one, but the V and W are thinner, as is the trim around the circle that encompasses the two letters.

The design reveal came at the Frankfurt International Motor Show yesterday.

“The new Volkswagen logo with its flat two-dimensional design is clearer and has been reduced to its essential elements,” the German automaker explained on its website. “The brand design and the logo aim for high flexibility and are intended for digital applications.”

The company said the switch is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

Observers have suggested this is part of Volkswagen’s attempt to wipe the slate clean after the diesel emissions cheating scandal, in which the carmaker tried to beat U.S. emissions standards. The rigging scam cost the company about $30 billion and sullied its reputation.

While the change to the VW logo is not dramatic, that’s typical. Major visual facelifts, like Wendy’s (from frilly to streamlined) and Apple (from Newton to the rainbow apple), go down in history, but sometimes they’re actually missteps. In 2010, for example, Gap completely overhauled its brand design—only to quickly change it back.