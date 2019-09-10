These are the 7 reasons why working from home can make you a better communicator

There is a scene in the movie Ray when Jamie Foxx describes to Kerry Washington how turning one sense off heightens others. In this case, because Ray Charles was blind, he could turn his focus to the sound of the hummingbird outside the restaurant’s window. I’m not blind like Charles, but I felt like I experienced something similar to cutting off one of my senses when I took on a new work challenge this year.

For the better part of a year, I’ve been—like 55% of today’s workforce—working remotely full-time. When you work remotely, you quickly become aware of your isolation. Your teammates can hear you on calls and talk to you over Slack or e-mail, but they can’t physically see you. They can’t see you working at your desk, in the conference room for the meeting, and they can’t stop by for a casual chat on their way to the elevator.

It’s natural to start wondering if your teammates really know that you’re on the line and what you’re missing out on. Because I wasn’t physically in the office, I intentionally developed unique ways for my new colleagues to get to know me on a personal level. Even though I’d been a communications professional for more than 12 years, working for home allowed me to sharpen my communication skills in a way that I never expected. Here’s how.

1) I was forced to get back to the basics

You can’t get to know your team personally on business calls. Remember chatting on the phone and not texting? When I worked remotely, I was more proactive about setting up one-on-one recurring calls with my colleagues. Sure, it’s not the same as seeing them face-to-face. But when you work in an office, it’s easy to postpone these meetings when busyness takes over (and trust me, it always does).

Having regular check-ins keeps you on top of your colleague’s mind. It also allows you to obtain the information that you need to build sustainable relationships. Treat this as more than just an update meeting; use the time to find out more information about your teammates. That means asking what their goals are and whether you can be of help.

2) I had to practice being assertive and clear

Nonverbal cues are an extremely crucial part of communication, yet remote employees don’t have the luxury of exhibiting body language. And since every interaction is verbal, you need to be judicious about the words you select.

This means being assertive. Yes, it may seem cold and blunt, or even perhaps entirely out of character. But you need to do this to help your onsite colleagues understand your needs, wants, and goals, so you can be an efficient and contributing member of the team.