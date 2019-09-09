Google investigation: 50 attorneys general look into possible antitrust violations

The announcement by the AGs of 48 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, was made on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court. The two states not participating in the bipartisan probe are Alabama and California.

At issue is what Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who’s leading the investigation, called “overarching control of online advertising markets and search traffic that may have led to anticompetitive behavior that harms consumers.”

On Friday, Google’s senior vice president of global affairs, Kent Walker, wrote in a blog post that answering questions about this topic is old hat for Google. “The DOJ has asked us to provide information about these past investigations, and we expect state attorneys general will ask similar questions,” Walker wrote. “We have always worked constructively with regulators and we will continue to do so.”

But Paxton pointed to previous Google violations, including three antitrust actions the European Commission has brought against Google to date.

“There is nothing wrong with a business becoming the biggest game in town if it does so through free market competition, but we have seen evidence that Google’s business practices may have undermined consumer choice, stifled innovation, violated users’ privacy, and put Google in control of the flow and dissemination of online information,” he said.

For some of Google’s longtime foes, the probe is a chance to rein in a powerful Silicon Valley giant. Yelp, for example, called news of the probe “heartening.”