Apple’s new phones are impressive. But I’ll stick with my iPhone 6S

At today’s annual launch event, the company’s executives extolled all the specs and features of the next generation of iPhones, emphasizing how much faster and more powerful the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro are. But while the new phones are impressive, there wasn’t a single feature or upgrade that convinced me to give up my trusty iPhone 6S, which was announced four years (and one day) ago. For all the marketing hoopla on display at an event like this, the company’s products make it easy to decide to keep what you already have.

I’ve had my iPhone 6S for more than three years, upgrading only after my previously beloved iPhone 4 met its end when I accidentally doused it with water. Instead of ditching the 6S when the battery started to flag last year, I simply replaced the battery, and so the phone feels almost good as new.

I’m not alone in wanting to keep my old phone. Data from research firm Kantar Worldpanel indicates that Americans are waiting longer before upgrading, with the average time someone uses a phone increasing by about two months from 2014 to 2016. Other estimates place the average lifespan of a phone in the market at about four years.

Like many people who tend to hold onto their phones longer, I don’t need the bells and whistles of the latest device for my daily activities: texts, calls, checking my email and the weather, scrolling through social media, listening to music, and recording interviews during the workday. While the new A13 Bionic processor inside the new iPhones packs vastly more computational muscle—and AI smarts—than the A9 chip in my 6S, I still find that my phone is adequately fast. Apple’s new software, iOS 13, is compatible with iPhone 6Ss as well, so I’ll still be able to enjoy the next big software update even with the same hardware.

Some of Apple’s newer features, such as Face ID, introduced with the iPhone X in 2017, just aren’t exciting enough to prompt me to upgrade. And certain older features of my iPhone 6S even make it superior to the new phones. The biggest one? The headphone jack. The iPhone 6 series, which was first launched in 2015, is the last one Apple made with the standard 3.5 mm audio jack that lets you use standard wired headphones without an adapter. Wireless headphones, ranging from the low end to the high end, are mired with issues, though Apple’s AirPods have solved that problem for people who want to spend $159 on headphones (though people lose them so much that in New York City, the subway might make a PSA). Can you blame me for wanting to hold onto my headphone jack, especially when some who have given it up still long for it?

Beyond the utility of the headphone jack, the most important practical reason to keep my old phone is cost. Apple’s newest models are pricey, starting at $699 for an iPhone 11, $999 for an iPhone 11 Pro, and $1099 for an iPhone 11 Pro Max. Even though the iPhone 11 starts at $50 less than last year’s iPhone XR, these are still hard numbers to swallow, especially given that I’ve already paid off the cost of my current phone. To keep my phone costs down, I have a strong incentive to keep using my 6S as long as it continues to work—especially since my phone is so old that it will only get me $100 from Apple’s Trade In program, where you can get a discount on a new phone when you trade in an older model.