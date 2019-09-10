Check out the drama, fashion, and wit on display at New York DragCon

RuPaul’s Drag Race is the phenomenon that won’t stop: The Emmy-winning show has spawned international versions in Thailand and the U.K., world tours, a newly announced Las Vegas residency, and, of course, the bicoastal mecca for all things drag: DragCon. Started in 2015 in Los Angeles, DragCon expanded to NYC in 2017, and will soon bounce across the pond with DragCon London in the works for January 2020.
If you couldn’t make it to the Javits Center this past weekend (or you just didn’t want to get mobbed by the crowds), our photographer has you covered. Check out some of the top shots from DragCon NYC 2019.