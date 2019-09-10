Check out the drama, fashion, and wit on display at New York DragCon

RuPaul’s Drag Race is the phenomenon that won’t stop: The Emmy-winning show has spawned international versions in Thailand and the U.K., world tours, a newly announced Las Vegas residency, and, of course, the bicoastal mecca for all things drag: DragCon. Started in 2015 in Los Angeles, DragCon expanded to NYC in 2017, and will soon bounce across the pond with DragCon London in the works for January 2020.