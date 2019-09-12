Silicon Valley sucks at diverse hiring. Lesbians Who Tech wants to change that

Since 2014—when Tracy Chou called out Pinterest’s gender imbalance —the tech industry has spouted platitudes about the value of diversity. “Diversity is critical to our success as a company,” Facebook wrote in its diversity report this year . “People from all backgrounds rely on Facebook to connect with others, and we will better serve their needs with a more diverse workforce.”

Over the last five years, many companies have hired a head of diversity, and according to a 2017 estimate, tech companies have spent about $1.2 billion on diversity initiatives. In annual diversity reports, leading tech companies have outlined marginal change in their race and gender diversity numbers and proclaimed they “need to do more.”

But when Leanne Pittsford, the founder of Lesbians Who Tech—a network of queer women known for its annual conferences—approached companies with an idea that might help them do just that, some were quick to note that their priorities laid elsewhere. “Obviously lesbians are women, which is sometimes shocking to people,” she says. “When I first started this, I talked to companies and they’d be like, ‘You know Leanne, this sounds like a great idea, but we’re just not recruiting for LGBTQ people yet. We’re really focused on women in tech right now. I would say 60% of people would mention that at some point.”

What Pittsford proposed was Include.io, her answer to a question that has plagued tech for years: How do you consistently recruit diverse candidates? As a hiring platform and recruiting tool, Include.io is a natural extension of Lesbians Who Tech, a coterie Pittsford pulled together in 2013 to fill a void she felt as a queer woman in tech. “We kind of get left out of the women’s space, and we get left out of the LGBTQ space, because we’re the underrepresented group in both those markets,” she says. “I’d go to a lot of women’s events, and they’d be talking about ‘lean in,’ and what it was like for the husbands at home. I just felt like the queer woman’s perspective was really missing.”

The first summit Pittsford organized in San Francisco was more an attempt to gauge interest and bring in money to fund future events. They were pleasently surprised when Google came on board as its first sponsor and 800 people showed up for the event. Six years later, the Lesbians Who Tech summit in San Francisco draws a crowd of 6,000. This week, the organization kicked off its sixth annual New York summit. These events, along with the Lesbians Who Tech community—which is 50,000 people strong and spans 40 cities—have become an informal recruiting pool for sponsors like Google, Facebook, and Slack.

Include.io is a way to codify that recruitment and “provide value” to members of Lesbians Who Tech and its partners, Pittsford says. It’s also an additional revenue stream for the organization, since summit tickets only account for about 30-45% of production costs, says Pittsford. “It was really clear that the market was missing a tool,” Pittsford says. “Even for us to capture the analytics and the job postings and to be able to search and message—we were failing just as a conference and as a community to provide value to recruiters and really be a partner with them on their path to solving this problem.”

Lesbians Who Tech is more diverse than most major tech companies can dream of being currently. Its summit attendees are 40% people of color, Pittsford tells me, and the organization maintains quotas for its speaker lineup (at least 30% of speakers must be black or Latinx, for example). At the New York summit this week, 64% of speakers are women of color, 43% are black and Latinx, and 10% are trans or gender non-conforming.