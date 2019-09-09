No matter who you think wins a Trump vs. Chrissy Teigen Twitter war, we all lose

After a weekend in which Trump called off a half-baked plan to Parent Trap the Taliban and the Afghan government at Camp David just before the anniversary of 9/11, and mere days after Sharpiegate finally fizzed out like a downgraded hurricane, Trump ushered us into a fresh week of hell by starting a flame war with Chrissy Teigen.

….musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

The president was apparently spending his Sunday night taking in an MSNBC Justice for All town hall about criminal justice reform when he sensed insufficient gratitude for his role in signing the bipartisan First Step Act into law last winter. Such insolence! There was only one solution: send out a string of tweets calling out four prominent people of color—Van Jones, Lester Holt, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen—for not professing total fealty to dear leader. While the tweets were all insulting, they were especially malicious toward Teigen, who doesn’t get a name, but rather the designation of Legend’s “filthy-mouthed wife.” Yes, the president responsible for my mom saying the words “pussy” and “shithole” to me for the first time ever has a problem with colorful language in his dainty ears. Anything but filthy language!

Trump’s unprovoked attack on Chrissy Teigen raises a thorny question, though: Does he know about Teigen Twitter Hive—and does he care?

Sometimes, the president is selective about who he starts a fight with, and at other times he appears to be functioning completely on autopilot. With reporters, it’s anyone who rubs him the wrong way in the slightest or proves disloyal. (Lately, he has even begun to include certain Fox News pundits in the latter category.) With politicians, it’s roughly the same. However, it sure seems as though he’s more likely to go after a reporter or politician more viciously when it’s a person of color. Weird how that happens!

With celebrities, there appears to be more than instinct involved. While Trump is excited for the chance to have any well-known celebrities on his side—the whole Kanye thing is thrilling for him—he’s more deliberative about which celebrities to counterpunch. The key factor seems to be how his base feels about these people. Trump fans may not have a problem with suddenly having to despise the likes of Meryl Streep and Debra Messing. They may not love having to consider Robert De Niro an enemy, but they’re certainly willing to go down that road. Curiously, though, Eminem went crazy viral with a “freestyle” about the president, telling his Trump-supporting fans “fuck you” if they stuck with Trump, and somehow the president didn’t respond at all. There’s no way the information escaped him. These things never do. But something in his cultural Spidey sense told him to let that one go, that engaging critically with Eminem was a nonstarter.

This same thought either did not occur to him when he started a flame war with Chrissy Teigen—or he underestimated her as a cultural opponent.