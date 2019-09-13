4 common lies about performance and productivity

When it comes to becoming the best version of yourself, there’s a lot of bad advice out there.

Sure, bodies and minds typically work better if they’re healthy, rested, and filled with the proper nutrients. But some experts warn that a combination of our interest in “hacking” and quick fixes coupled with all-or-nothing thinking could actually backfire.

“I think that what’s not accurate is when people try to partition or segment an activity to what you should or shouldn’t do,” says David Findel, founder of Strategic Performance Group, a performance coaching firm. “If you wake up at 4 a.m., that’s wonderful. But what are you really doing? Waking up at 4 a.m. without a purpose is just as useless as waking up at noon,” he says.

Advice that promises a shortcut or a universal truth is usually bad advice, Findel adds. Here are four lies about improving your performance and productivity that need to go.

1. There’s one right way to do it

When someone (aside from your physician) prescribes a specific formula or time limit for an activity, be skeptical, says life coach and entrepreneur Kate Swoboda, author of The Courage Habit: How to Accept Your Fears, Release the Past, and Live Your Courageous Life. Whether it’s exercise, meditation, or other routines, don’t let all-or-nothing thinking deprive you of the benefits of doing something—even for a little while.

“Five minutes of meditation is still going to slow down different processes in the body that reduce stress. Probably it will have at least some effect on cortisol levels. Certainly, it’s going to have an effect on heart rate,” she says. So, even if you don’t have the perfect cushion or a half-hour each day to devote to your meditation practice or exercise program, do what you can for now. You’ll still get some benefit from it, she says.

2. Surround yourself with positive or like-minded people

On the surface, this seems like good advice. After all, no one wants to be surrounded by naysayers all the time. But if you’re constantly seeking out “glass is half full” folks and those with similar mindsets, you might be missing out on the gifts of negativity, Swoboda says.