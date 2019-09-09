advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
  • 11:16 am

Coffee, travel, and skincare are among 12 industries millennials are boosting

Coffee, travel, and skincare are among 12 industries millennials are boosting
[Photo: Blake Wisz/Unsplash]
By Zlati Meyer2 minute Read

Hold on to your jean jacket!

Millennials have been blamed for tanking everything from cereal to real estate, but the generation now is being credited for bolstering a variety of industries.

CB Insights just released a list of a dozen types of companies that are flourishing with help from millennials. Wanna know which industries should be lifting a glass of hard seltzer to toast Gen Y? Grab a plant-based frozen burrito and read on.

  1. Camping: A combination of having kids, more income to spend, and the luxurious camping options now available (glamping anyone?) makes this an attractive free-time activity. According to Kampgrounds of America, millennials were 56% of all new campers last year.
  2. Fitness: This generation is known for its health-conscious attitude, and besides affecting food trends, they’re pumping up gym attendance. Seventy-six percent reported exercising at least weekly, which is more than Gen X’s 70% and baby boomers’ 64%.
  3. Travel: Gen Y hearts taking trips. Past studies have shown they’d rather travel than pay off debts or buy a home, and what they really are gaga over are good deals and ways to customize their world travel.
  4. Fast casual dining: “Fast” is in the name for a reason. Millennial consumers love speed, so this is the way they want their food, not via snail-paced sit-down dining. Also high on their must-have lists are low prices, big menu selections, and healthy options.
  5. Coffee: Who doesn’t love a cup of joe? If you’re a millennial consumer, you especially do—and you’re credited for 44% of coffee demand in this country. It’s not your father’s java, though. This gang likes cold brew, boutique third-wave coffees, and drinks with strong fair-trade or sustainable cred.
  6. Frozen foods: This cohort’s love of speed and healthy foods is fueling frozen foods, so the freezer-forward industry emphasizes its ease of preparation and ups its game with quality ingredients, including plant-based and gourmet options.
  7. Seltzer: Health is at play again, as millennials shift away from soda. CBD and alcohol are new ingredients this bubbly industry is playing with to keep fans interested.
  8. Houseplants: The greenery industry is rolling in the green, as Generation Y grows fond of fronds. Again, this circles back to their wellness-focused lifestyles, plus for those who live in crowded cities, plants spruce up a small apartment. Google “jungalow” for kicks.
  9. Skincare: Credit online beauty videos, the increasing number of natural and even vegan beauty products, and the rise of direct-to-consumer and exclusive brands. Yes, millennials want to look good. In 2017, NPD found that this group was already buying 25% more cosmetics than during the two years before.
  10. Automotive: They’ve not just started their engines, but driven off the lot. “In Q1 ’18, millennials were responsible for all new-vehicle sales growth in the U.S.,” according to CB Insights. And they’re gunning for foreign, not domestic, vehicles. (Sorry, Detroit.)
  11. Micromobility: The gang that prefers city to suburban living again flexes its muscles and is driving up the popularity of ride-sharing companies, like Lyft and Uber, along with bike-sharing and electric scooter programs.
  12. Personal finance: This isn’t George Bailey-style, but technology-focused. Think personal-finance and banking apps. Seventy percent of the people who use budgeting apps are millennials.
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life