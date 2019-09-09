EA gets a Guinness World Record for the most downvoted comment in Reddit history

Getting a Guinness World Record is usually something to brag about—except if you’re Electronic Arts. The gaming giant, who is the most hated company in the games industry , has received the Guinness World Record distinction for the most downvoted comment in Reddit history.

As KLGadgetGuy reports, a comment left by EA on Reddit to a post full of people complaining how they needed to unlock iconic characters including Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader in the Star Wars Battlefront 2 video game received more than 683,000 downvotes—the most in Reddit history.

The game had been widely panned for its use of loot boxes and in-game micro-transactions that encouraged players to “pay to play” even after they bought the game for up to $80 a pop. EA’s comment read:

The intent is to provide players with a sense of pride and accomplishment for unlocking different heroes. As for cost, we selected initial values based upon data from the Open Beta and other adjustments made to milestone rewards before launch. Among other things, we’re looking at average per-player credit earn rates on a daily basis, and we’ll be making constant adjustments to ensure that players have challenges that are compelling, rewarding, and of course attainable via gameplay. We appreciate the candid feedback, and the passion the community has put forth around the current topics here on Reddit, our forums and across numerous social media outlets. Our team will continue to make changes and monitor community feedback and update everyone as soon and as often as we can.

There hasn’t been an epic failure this big in the Star Wars universe since the Empire failed to properly defend their exhaust ports.