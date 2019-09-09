Amazon is hiring 30,000 permanent workers on September 17

Amazon has announced an Amazon Career Day on September 17 in which it seeks to hire 30,000 permanent workers for jobs in the U.S. The permanent jobs will be for both full-time and part-time positions and pay at least $15 per hour and include “competitive benefits” and skills training.

Amazon says the 30,000 positions will be for roles in locations ranging from the company’s headquarters and tech hubs to data centers and fulfillment centers. Jobs include entry-level roles at warehouses, software development engineers, computer vision scientists, and more.

The career days will take place in the following cities:

Arlington, Virginia

Boston

Chicago

Dallas

Nashville

Seattle

But while the career days will take place in those select cities, the jobs will be available in cities across the country. To register to attend the events or to apply for any of the roles, prospective applications should go to amazon.jobs/careerday.

Announcing the hiring spree, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said, “These are jobs with highly competitive compensation and full-benefits from day one, as well as training opportunities to gain new skills in high-demand fields such as robotics and machine learning.” Amazon has two headquarters in America and has tech hubs and fulfillment centers in 40 of the 50 U.S. states.