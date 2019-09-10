This giant robotic arm was one of the stars of New York Fashion Week

Back in 2016, Marcus Wainwright, CEO of retailer Rag & Bone, pulled the plug on his company’s presence at traditional fashion shows, namely the industry staple New York Fashion Week.

Spurred by the outcome of the most recent presidential election, Wainwright felt a sense of lawlessness in the air (for better or worse), telling Fast Company in 2017: “It just confirmed to me that there are no rules. Why not break the mold? Why not try something original and see what happens? You can’t just accept the status quo because someone else has told you that’s how it should work.”

Wainwright has since pushed Rag & Bone in new directions, from experimental short films to a dinner-party experience featuring AI as the guest of honor. For Wainwright, it’s been a worthwhile experiment in rethinking Rag & Bone’s identity within the fashion industry and how people perceive fashion as a whole.

And he brought what he’s learned back to the runway for the brand’s first New York Fashion Week show in three years.

“There was an element of nervousness, like he’s coming back with his tail between his legs,” Wainwright says. “But the remit was to not come back with what we were doing.”

What Wainwright and his team brought to the runway last Friday was an extension of what Rag & Bone has explored in past campaigns: exalting personalized style (the models style themselves with the collection) through the seemingly impersonal lens of technology.

At the center of Rag & Bone’s one-hour show was a robotic camera arm capturing the show from a traditional point of view as well as through point-cloud data, a visual representation of how the AI sees the world.