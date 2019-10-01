‘Joker’ jolts, ‘Breaking Bad’ is back, and 139 other October films, TV, music, and more to check out

Weird how a thing that takes place on the very last day of a month can come to define the entire month, but here we are. October is comprised of 31 magical days in which your chances of hearing the word “spooktacular” increases by about a thousandfold.

This candy-clotted swath of autumn is nothing to be afraid of, however, since it provides not just an excuse to watch classic horror movies but also an entire crop of entertainment options worth screaming about. Fall TV season is in full swing, bringing highly anticipated new shows like HBO’s Watchmen and Paul Rudd’s Black Mirror-ish Living With Yourself on Netflix. There are new albums from folks like Danny Brown and Big Thief, and don’t even get me started on this month’s movies. Read on for Fast Company‘s ghoulish guide to the most promising movies, shows, albums, and other fun stuff coming your way this October. (Actual ghoulishness may vary.)

MOVIES

MOVIES TO WATCH AT HOME

MUSIC

TV

BOOKS

Highway 61 by Jessica Lange, October 1

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth by Rachel Maddow, October 1

‘Til Wrong Feels Right: Lyrics and More by Iggy Pop, October 1

The Body: A Guide for Occupants by Bill Bryson, October 3

Grand Union, by Zadie Smith, October 3

Conversations on Conflict Photography by Lauren Walsh, October 3

Midlife by Elinor Carucci, October 8

Beyrouth | Beirut by Fadia Ahmad, October 14

Agent Running in the Field by John le Carre, October 15

Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators by Ronan Farrow, October 15

First Fifty by Lee Friedlander, October 15

Me by Elton John, October 15

Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout, October 15

Documentary Photography Reconsidered: History, Theory and Practice by Michelle Bogre, October 17

Lost and Found by Bruce Gilden, October 22

God Save the Queens by Kathy Iandoli, October 22

Paolo Pellegrin by Paolo Pellegrin, October 22

Find Me by André Aciman, October 29

The Beautiful Ones by Prince, October 29

Sequence as a Dialogue by Katja Stuke and Oliver Sieber, October 31

[Photo Illustration: Samir Abady; Goliath: Greg Lewis/Amazon Prime Video; Maleficent: Mistress of Evil: courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures; Zombieland: Double Tap: Jessica Miglio/Sony Pictures; The Addams Family: courtesy of MGM; Parasite: courtesy of NEON CJ Entertainment; Joker: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Entertainment; Dolemite Is My Name: François Duhamel/Netflix; Lucy in the Sky: Hilary B. Gayle/Fox Searchlight; The Lighthouse: Eric Chakeen/A24; The Laundromat: Claudette Barius/Netflix; Jojo Rabbit: Kimberley French/Fox Searchlight; Watchmen: Mark Hill/HBO]