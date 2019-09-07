How to watch the US Open tennis 2019 finals live on ESPN without cable

The final matches of the United States Open Tennis Championships are happening this weekend, and cord-cutting tennis fans around the country will be gathering around their computers, smartphones, and smart TVs to catch all the action. Excitingly, tennis legend Serena Williams will face off against 19-year-old Canadian player Bianca Andreescu on Saturday afternoon for the Women’s Final, which is just one of the many highly anticipated games on deck. Here’s the full weekend lineup:
- Saturday: 12:00 p.m. ET — Mixed Doubles Final
- Saturday: 4:00 p.m. ET — Women’s Final
- Sunday: 1:00 p.m. ET — Women’s Doubles Final
- Sunday: 4:00 p.m. ET — Men’s Final
The games and coverage will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and the ESPN app. If you’re a cord cutter, who wants to watch these games live, you’ll need a pay-TV subscription to access the games this way. If you don’t have a pay-TV login, your best bet is to try a streaming service that offers ESPN as part of a bundle. These services are usually easy to sign up for and easy to cancel. I’ve rounded up a few below. Enjoy!
- ESPN+: This is ESPN’s relatively low-cost stand-alone streaming service.
- Hulu With Live TV: Hulu’s live service offers ESPN.
- AT&T TV Now: ESPN is offered here in the Plus package.
- PlayStation Vue: ESPN is offered in all multi-channel plans.
- YouTube TV: Google’s live-TV service offers ESPN in the core package.