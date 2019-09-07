How to watch the US Open tennis 2019 finals live on ESPN without cable

The final matches of the United States Open Tennis Championships are happening this weekend, and cord-cutting tennis fans around the country will be gathering around their computers, smartphones, and smart TVs to catch all the action. Excitingly, tennis legend Serena Williams will face off against 19-year-old Canadian player Bianca Andreescu on Saturday afternoon for the Women’s Final, which is just one of the many highly anticipated games on deck. Here’s the full weekend lineup :

Saturday : 12:00 p.m. ET — Mixed Doubles Final

: 12:00 p.m. ET — Mixed Doubles Final Saturday : 4:00 p.m. ET — Women’s Final

: 4:00 p.m. ET — Women’s Final Sunday : 1:00 p.m. ET — Women’s Doubles Final

: 1:00 p.m. ET — Women’s Doubles Final Sunday: 4:00 p.m. ET — Men’s Final

The games and coverage will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and the ESPN app. If you’re a cord cutter, who wants to watch these games live, you’ll need a pay-TV subscription to access the games this way. If you don’t have a pay-TV login, your best bet is to try a streaming service that offers ESPN as part of a bundle. These services are usually easy to sign up for and easy to cancel. I’ve rounded up a few below. Enjoy!