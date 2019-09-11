The best new iPhone 11 accessories money can buy

Yesterday, Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 during an event at the company’s Cupertino, California, campus. And while we are still awaiting some (let’s be real here) freaking awesome stuff—including the 5G iPhone, the folding iPhone, and the iPhone with the laser-guided 3D time-of-flight camera and in-display fingerprint sensor—from the team at Apple, the iPhone 11 is worth celebrating in its own right.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of phone accessory brands and companies were ready for the 11, which features an additional lens on the back camera (we’re up to three now), a night mode for low light photos, and a new color palette. We rounded up some of the coolest techy accessories you can set up your upgraded 11 with as soon as you take it out of the box.

OtterSpot Wireless Charging System ($130)

This powerful little wireless power system can charge multiple batteries in a stack (no more one-device-at-a-time rules!) and removes that tangled mess of wires from your work bag and nightstand. Completely portable, the system can be taken around the house, your office, or while traveling to charge any Qi-enabled wireless device. Small design details (like the no-slip rubber pad that keeps your phone in place) make upgrading your charging system worth it.

Kodak x Case-Mate Kodachrome Super 8 Case ($40)

In honor of the extra lens and all of the crystal-clear photos you’ll be able to take with the new 11, Case-Mate partnered with Kodak to release a Kodachrome film homage in the form of an iPhone 11 case that transforms your new phone into an old-school throwback. The case is available in transparent, matte black, and Kodachrome II print.

Kodak x Case-Mate Hook Ups ($20)

The Kodak collaboration with Case-Mate also includes a smart little carrier for your AirPods—protecting them from scratches, scrapes, and subway tracks. The slim-fit design of the carrier is constructed from impact-resistant silicone rubber, giving you a grip on those precious Pods when they’re in-hand, and a carabiner ring so you can clip them in your bag, on your key ring, or on your belt loop.

Smartish Prop-Tart ($10)

This iPhone addition is the upgraded selfie-stick that doesn’t scream “moron.” The Prop-Tart allows you to hold the iPhone 11 with ease, text one-handed, and get the whole gang in a photo without jousting a metal pole into the air—its grippy texture sticks to any surface you want to prop your phone up on, including glass windows, metal poles, or plastic airplane tray tables.

Smartish Dancing Queen ($30)

For those of you who don’t want to carry a bag but hate having your bulky phone constantly in hand, on the table, or shoved into a pocket, meet the Dancing Queen. This pleather carrying case can hold your iPhone, up to five cards, and cash. The case comes with a cross-body strap, lip gloss loop, and removable wristlet. Available colors include black and silver, black and gold, and royal blue.