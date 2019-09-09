How companies are trying to de-rain forest their supply chains as the Amazon burns

On Friday, H&M announced that it would stop buying leather from Brazil “until there are credible assurances . . . that the leather does not contribute to environmental harm in the Amazon.” The week before, VF Corporation, the parent company of Timberland, Vans, and the North Face, made a similar decision. Mowi, one of the largest seafood companies in the world, said that it was considering finding a new source for soy used in fish feed. KLP, Norway’s largest pension fund, started pressuring the massive ag companies that it invests in to take action. Storebrand, another large Norwegian fund, said that it was ramping up its efforts to find out which companies in its portfolio are contributing to the problem, with a plan to eventually divest if those companies don’t change.

Many companies have been tracking their supply chain in the Amazon for years, but they are more concerned now. VF Corporation, which already had a policy in place not to buy leather from cattle grazed in the Amazon, had seen a pattern of ranchers moving closer to the rain forest. “Over the last two and a half years, we’ve enhanced our focus on mapping and tracing the origins of all of our leather and the hides,” says Sean Cady, the company’s vice president of sustainability and responsible sourcing. “In Brazil, we’ve used mapping software, we use a lot of data, to show where different tiers in our supply chain are physically located, and the path that different materials take from hide to finished leather. That deep diligence in Brazil, has allowed us over the last few years to really watch and monitor where the hides originated in our supply chain in Brazil.”

It’s challenging data to track—the company buys from suppliers at one level, who buy from a second tier of suppliers, who buy from a third tier, and ranchers may be four steps removed. Over time, the company was finding it more difficult to get the paperwork it asked for to help it trace the origins of the leather. (Part of the process involved introducing itself to lower-level suppliers, who didn’t know who VF was because it wasn’t a direct customer.) As it started using other ways to track supply, it saw that pastures were moving in the direction of the forest’s edge. The combination of the two problems—insufficient paperwork, and the move toward protected areas—led the company to decide to pull out of Brazil. “We’re open to going back when we are able to collect the credible and robust, comprehensive information that would allow us to stand behind the manner in which our raw materials in our products were being manufactured,” Cady says.

Environmental nonprofits say that it’s the kind of decision that could help lead to change in Brazil, where the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, has made it clear that he thinks the Amazon should be open for business, and has rolled back protections for the forest, remaining defiant as the international community criticized the fires. “Clearly, Bolsonaro is not going to respond to political pressure,” says Moira Birss, a campaign director at the nonprofit Amazon Watch, which published a report earlier this year detailing how businesses are driving deforestation in the area. “We really think that it is the economic pressures that are really going to kind of speak to him.”

The companies that have made the boldest statements so far play relatively small roles in the area. VF Corporation, which sources materials from 50 countries, says that only around 5% of its leather came from Brazil. Only an estimated 1% of H&M’s clothing uses leather, and most of that comes from Europe, not Brazil. Other companies have far more influence in the area, such as JBS, the largest meat company in the world. Cattle ranching is a major reason why the forest is shrinking. Typically, Birss says, large, valuable trees are cut down for timber, other trees and undergrowth are burned, and then the land is used as pasture for ranches. After a few years, the land may be sold to soy farmers.

When major food and agriculture companies decide to act, it can be effective, says Glenn Hurowitz, CEO of the nonprofit Mighty Earth. “When companies have tried to reduce deforestation, they’ve generally succeeded,” he says. The nonprofit previously worked with many of the same companies that source from the Amazon to address palm oil plantations in Southeast Asia; deforestation from those plantations has shrunk from 400,000 hectares a year to 74,000 hectares a year, he says. “The simplest way to stop deforestation is to say that we’re not going to buy from farmers that engage in deforestation. It worked in Southeast Asia.” A soy moratorium in the Brazilian Amazon, a voluntary agreement that started in 2006 as food companies pledged to stop buying from suppliers using land that was recently deforested, was similarly successful, as production moved to land that was already degraded. The nonprofit estimates that globally, there are 1.6 billion acres of degraded land where agriculture can expand without deforestation. Farming can also be more productive on smaller amounts of land.